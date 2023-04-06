Ramkrishna Forgings Shares Gain The Most In Three Weeks After Big Order Win 

Shares of Ramkrishna Forgings rose 4.37% to Rs 294.95 apiece as of 9:53 a.m., compared to 0.15% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock gained as much as 4.60% intraday, the most since March 15, 2023.

The total traded volume stood at 3.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 64.8.

Out of the seven analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating and one suggests a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data.

The return potential, as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at an upside of 13.9% over the next 12 months.