Ramkrishna Forgings Shares Gain After Rs 40-Crore Order Win

Shares of the company rose 4.46% to Rs 429.85 apiece, compared to a 0.07% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:10 a.m.

The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.6 times its monthly average. The relative strength index was at 77, suggesting stock may be overbought.

Out of the 9 analysts tracking the company, eight maintain a 'buy' rating and one recommends a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 3.9%.