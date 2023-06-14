Ramkrishna Forgings Shares Gain After Rs 40-Crore Order Win
The company won order worth Rs 39.96 crore from a European railway coach manufacturer to build and supply undercarriage parts.
The company bagged an order worth Rs 39.96 crore for manufacturing and supply of undercarriage parts over a span of two years.
The company, which supplies parts for industries including automotive and railways, has clients ranging from Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland to Volvo and Ford.
Shares of the company rose 4.46% to Rs 429.85 apiece, compared to a 0.07% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:10 a.m.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.6 times its monthly average. The relative strength index was at 77, suggesting stock may be overbought.
Out of the 9 analysts tracking the company, eight maintain a 'buy' rating and one recommends a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 3.9%.