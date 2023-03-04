Ramesh Damani Says Making 'Nibbling Bets' in New-Age Firms as Valuation Greed Pipes Down

Do you believe that India by virtue of multiple reasons, let alone just earnings power, is the place to be in?

Ramesh Damani: Interesting. I mean, if you ask me, do I follow the macro, the micro, I will always tell you it’s the micro. And I firmly belong to the Peter Lynch camp that if you spend 10 minutes on macro investing, you are wasting your 10 minutes out there, you better do bottoms and focus on the company, which is what I have done all my life.

But I think we are in a special point in time and place in India and maybe because Indians received this opportunity better than we would have seen if he was in Australia or in Africa. And what the macro allows us to do is to hold through these periods of disappointing earnings, a poor earnings cycle, a bit of gloom and doom in the market as we are talking right now.

The point is that the last three years the budget, for example, was focused on the pandemic and the recovery from the pandemic. This was the first post pandemic budget that the finance minister would give, and this is the central legacy, not legacy, but central policy question that the framers in India and New Delhi faced that there are two Asian rivals China and India and how does India in 1980, India used to be 64% of China's GDP, despite the rapid growth in the 2000s, we are now at 17% of China's GDP, we are lagging behind there.

But let's fast forward to the future. What is going to happen in the next 20-30 years is that India that currently has about 350-400 million people below 14 years of age, China has almost 120 million less than that, so, in the next several years, as they come into the workforce, what kind of policy response do we need to make sure they are employed and make sure that they are citizens of the world community where we work.

Now India's been very lucky to build a world class cyber software business out there, but that can only employ a fraction of the people. We need employment for the 360 million people who cannot be employed in by logic in this security and the software sector. We need manufacturing.

So, that’s where you found in this budget, the whole emphasis on capex, a whole emphasis on manufacturing. A lot of people were very disappointed with the Indian market because of a lot of foreign portfolio selling in India this year. People are selling, they are bearish on India, but the stat that some observers have pointed out, I think it's more important to look at, is the FDI and the FDI has been booming every single year.

There was a talk by Deepak Baghela, who pointed out a very interesting statistic. He said since independence, India has got about $950 billion of FDI but almost half of that has come in the last 90 months and it's come in a variety of industries, a variety of states and it's been increasing every year for the last five years.

That points to a resurgence in manufacturing, points to a resurgence in economic activity in India, that we are creating a whole new aspiration class. So, what the government has been trying to do in this budget and why the macro is important, is if you look at the big picture number that by 2045 or 2050 India will have 250 million people more than China and if demographics is destiny, we need this kind of people and that requires an awesome amount of growth in India.

So, the macro allows you hold on to stocks through what we're going through in a slightly bearish phase, slightly dooms day, some corporate troubles and so forth because as the old saying goes, you keep your eyes on the prize and eyes on the prize is India 2050 or India 2075. You want to look India at 100, how will it look like? We look at that then the macro allows you to hold on to those stocks.