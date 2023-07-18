Rallis India Shares Gain Most In Six Months As Tata Chemicals Raises Stake 

Shares of Rallis India Ltd. gained the most in over six months on Tuesday after Tata Chemicals Ltd. increased its stake in the company to 55.04%.

Tata Chemicals bought 9.7 million shares, or 4.99% equity, of the agrochemicals firm at Rs 215.05 per share through a block deal.

The acquisition increased Tata Chemicals' shareholding in the subsidiary to 55.04%, according to an exchange filing. The seller was not known immediately.