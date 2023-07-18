BQPrimeMarketsRallis India Shares Gain Most In Six Months As Tata Chemicals Raises Stake 
ADVERTISEMENT

Rallis India Shares Gain Most In Six Months As Tata Chemicals Raises Stake 

The acquisition increased Tata Chemicals' shareholding in the company to 55.04%.

18 Jul 2023, 11:11 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo source:&nbsp;Rallis India website)</p></div>
(Photo source: Rallis India website)

Shares of Rallis India Ltd. gained the most in over six months on Tuesday after Tata Chemicals Ltd. increased its stake in the company to 55.04%.

Tata Chemicals bought 9.7 million shares, or 4.99% equity, of the agrochemicals firm at Rs 215.05 per share through a block deal.

The acquisition increased Tata Chemicals' shareholding in the subsidiary to 55.04%, according to an exchange filing. The seller was not known immediately.

Shares of Rallis India rose 3.16% to Rs 221.85 apiece as of 10.51 a.m., compared to a 0.33% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The shares jumped as much as 6.98%, the highest single-day jump since Jan. 13. The stock has fallen nearly 9.1% year-to-date.

The total traded volume so far today stands at 16.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 78, implying that the stock may be overbought.

Out of the 18 analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating, seven recommend a 'hold' and eight suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 8.2%.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT