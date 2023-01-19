Rallis India Shares Decline After Q3 Profit Miss Analysts' Estimates

Shares of Rallis India Ltd. declined the most in five weeks since Dec. 23 after third-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit fell nearly 43% year-on-year to Rs 22.6 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year, it said in its exchange filings.

While the earnings missed analyst expectations, the margin narrowed to 8.46%, as compared to 10.73% in the same quarter last fiscal.

Rallis, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, is a solutions provider for agri-inputs.