Rajiv Jain-Led GQG Partners' Adani Bet Has Already Gained Rs 9,000 Crore

GQG Partners' bet on Adani Group stocks has already returned nearly 60% gains. And founder Rajiv Jain plans to add more.

Jain's investment firm bought stakes worth Rs 15,444 crore ($1.87 billion) on March 2, citing the quality of assets. GQG Partners acquired 3.39% in Adani Enterprises Ltd., 4.1% in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., 2.55% in Adani Transmission Ltd., and 3.51% in Adani Green Energy Ltd. via block trades on March 2.

The investment helped shore up investor confidence after the Hindenburg Research's allegations caused the Adani stocks to tumble.