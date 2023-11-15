Rajesh Exports Shares At Three-Year Low After Q2 Profit Drops 88%

Rajesh Exports' stock fell as much as 8.24% during the day on the NSE to Rs 402.55 apiece, the lowest since Aug. 3, 2020. It was trading 5.7% lower at Rs 413.40 apiece, compared to a 0.9% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 10.55 a.m.

It has fallen 43.67% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 33.07.

The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 44.9%.