Rajesh Exports Shares At Three-Year Low After Q2 Profit Drops 88%

BQPrimeMarketsRajesh Exports Shares At Three-Year Low After Q2 Profit Drops 88%
The jewellery maker's net profit tumbled 88% year-on-year to Rs 45.3 crore in the September quarter.

15 Nov 2023, 12:27 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rajesh Exports' Manufacturing Facility. (Source: company Website)</p></div>
Rajesh Exports' Manufacturing Facility. (Source: company Website)

Shares of Rajesh Exports Ltd. plunged over 8% to their lowest level in over three years on Wednesday after its profit tumbled in the second quarter.

Rajesh Exports Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 53% at Rs 38,066 crore.

  • Ebitda down 88% at Rs 50.1 crore.

  • Margin down 39 basis points at 0.13%.

  • Profit down 88% at Rs 45.3 crore.

Rajesh Exports' stock fell as much as 8.24% during the day on the NSE to Rs 402.55 apiece, the lowest since Aug. 3, 2020. It was trading 5.7% lower at Rs 413.40 apiece, compared to a 0.9% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 10.55 a.m.

It has fallen 43.67% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 33.07.

The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 44.9%.

