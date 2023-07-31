RailTel Could Earn Five Times Its Revenue In Next Five Years, Says CMD Sanjai Kumar

RailTel Corp. of India Ltd. could earn five times its revenue in the next five years, according to Sanjai Kumar, chairman and managing director of the company.

The company is getting into modern signalling projects, and is interacting with original equipment manufacturer partners—specially for Kavach, he told BQ Prime.

The other growth opportunity is Long Term Evolution for Railways, or LTE-R. RailTel has a strong foothold in the space, as it owns optical fibre-based communication, he said. It is also seeing a growth opportunity in artificial intelligence-based centralised traffic control in railways, in the next 2-3 years.

Beyond the railways, the company has partnered with more than 250 business associates for various projects related to information technology, health education, smart cities and data centres, Kumar said.