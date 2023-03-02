Rail Vikas Nigam Shares Jump 15% After It Bags Vande Bharat Project
The project includes the manufacturing and maintenance of Vande Bharat trains.
Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. gained the most in nearly four months since Nov. 7 after it emerged as the lowest bidder for the manufacturing and maintenance of Vande Bharat trains.
The project includes the upgrade of government manufacturing units and trainset depots in a joint venture with selected partners. The second-lowest bidder was the consortium of state-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. and Titagarh Wagons, according to a PTI report. It can be given a chance to match the lowest bid to bag a share of the tender.
Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam jumped 14.27% to Rs 66.85 apiece as of 11:44 a.m., compared with a 0.42% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock rose as much as 15.04% intraday to Rs 67.3 apiece.
The total volume so far in the day stood at 10.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 49.
Two analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg.