Rail Vikas Nigam Shares Jump 15% After It Bags Vande Bharat Project

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. gained the most in nearly four months since Nov. 7 after it emerged as the lowest bidder for the manufacturing and maintenance of Vande Bharat trains.

The project includes the upgrade of government manufacturing units and trainset depots in a joint venture with selected partners. The second-lowest bidder was the consortium of state-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. and Titagarh Wagons, according to a PTI report. It can be given a chance to match the lowest bid to bag a share of the tender.