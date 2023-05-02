Rail Vikas Nigam Shares Hit All-Time High On Order Win

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. rose to an all-time high intraday on Tuesday, as the company bagged an engineering, procurement, and construction order worth Rs 2,248.95 crore.

The company was the lowest bidder for the EPC order for a canal in Banswara, Rajasthan. The project entails the planning, design and construction of the main canal and other structures, including associated distribution system to provide irrigation facility for 41,903 hectare area.

The order, secured on a turnkey basis, includes operation and maintenance of the constructed structures. It is expected to be executed in 42 months, as per an exchange filing.