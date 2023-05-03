Rail Vikas Nigam Shares Gain For Third Day In A Row; Up Over 85% This Year
The company bagged an engineering, procurement, and construction order worth Rs 2,248.95 crore for a canal in Banswara, Rajasthan.
Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. rose for the third consecutive day on Wednesday.
The company bagged an engineering, procurement, and construction order worth Rs 2,248.95 crore for a canal in Banswara, Rajasthan. The Mahi Bajaj Sagar Project is expected to be executed in 42 months, as per an exchange filing.
Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam rose 6.72% to Rs 126.25 apiece, compared to a 0.28% fall in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 11:04 a.m. The price of the stock rose 9.97% intraday.
The stock gained 284.5% in 52 weeks and 86.3% year-to-date. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.7 times its 30-day average, while the relative strength index was at 91, implying the stock may be overbought.
The two analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg.