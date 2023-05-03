Rail Vikas Nigam Shares Gain For Third Day In A Row; Up Over 85% This Year

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. rose for the third consecutive day on Wednesday.

The company bagged an engineering, procurement, and construction order worth Rs 2,248.95 crore for a canal in Banswara, Rajasthan. The Mahi Bajaj Sagar Project is expected to be executed in 42 months, as per an exchange filing.

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam rose 6.72% to Rs 126.25 apiece, compared to a 0.28% fall in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 11:04 a.m. The price of the stock rose 9.97% intraday.

The stock gained 284.5% in 52 weeks and 86.3% year-to-date. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.7 times its 30-day average, while the relative strength index was at 91, implying the stock may be overbought.

The two analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg.