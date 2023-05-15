Rail Vikas Nigam Shares Gain After Rs 2,248.9 Crore Order Win
The company won the order for construction of the main canal which is part of the Mahi Bajaj Sagar Project in Banswara, Rajasthan.
Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. rose on Monday after it won an order worth Rs 2,248.9 crore.
The company, in joint venture with SCC Infrastructure Pvt., won the order for planning, design, and construction of the main canal and structures of the upper high-level canal of the Mahi Bajaj Sagar Project in Banswara, Rajasthan. Rail Vikas Nigam has received a letter of award for the same, it said in an exchange filing.
The order includes a distribution system to provide irrigation facilities to a 41,903-hectare area through a piped irrigation network.
Rail Vikas Nigam has a 51% share in the project, while SCC Infrastructure has a 49% share.
Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing railway projects and was recently given the status of 'Navratna' central public sector enterprise by the finance ministry.
Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam rose 1.66% to Rs 122.4 apiece compared to a 0.36% gain in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:28 a.m. The price of the stock rose 3.78% intraday.
The stock gained 290.88% in 52 weeks and 78.68% year-to-date.
The two analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data.