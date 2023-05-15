Rail Vikas Nigam Shares Gain After Rs 2,248.9 Crore Order Win

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. rose on Monday after it won an order worth Rs 2,248.9 crore.

The company, in joint venture with SCC Infrastructure Pvt., won the order for planning, design, and construction of the main canal and structures of the upper high-level canal of the Mahi Bajaj Sagar Project in Banswara, Rajasthan. Rail Vikas Nigam has received a letter of award for the same, it said in an exchange filing.

The order includes a distribution system to provide irrigation facilities to a 41,903-hectare area through a piped irrigation network.