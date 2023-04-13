Rail Vikas Nigam Gains After Receiving Rs 63.08 Crore Order From North Western Railway

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. rose the most in over a week during trade on Thursday.

The company received an order worth Rs 63.08 crore from North Western Railway for the provision of automatic block signalling on the Madar-Sakhun section of the Jaipur Division, according to an exchange filing.

As of 10:50 a.m., shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. rose 1.86% to Rs 74.1 apiece, compared to the decline in the NSE Nifty 50 by 0.24%.

The stock gained as much as 2.96% intraday, the most since April 5, 2023.

The relative strength index was at 63.8. Two analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, as per Bloomberg data.

The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 25.4%.