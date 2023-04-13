ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Rail Vikas Nigam Gains After Receiving Rs 63.08 Crore Order From North Western Railway
As of 10:50 a.m., shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. rose 1.86% to Rs 74.1 apiece.
ADVERTISEMENT
Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. rose the most in over a week during trade on Thursday.The company received an order worth Rs 63.08 crore from North Western Railway for the provision of automatic block signalling on the Madar-Sakhun section of the Jaipur Division, according to an exchange filing.As of 10:50 a.m., shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. rose 1.86% to Rs 74.1 apiece, compared to the decline in the NSE Nifty 50 by 0.24%.The stoc...
Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. rose the most in over a week during trade on Thursday.
The company received an order worth Rs 63.08 crore from North Western Railway for the provision of automatic block signalling on the Madar-Sakhun section of the Jaipur Division, according to an exchange filing.
As of 10:50 a.m., shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. rose 1.86% to Rs 74.1 apiece, compared to the decline in the NSE Nifty 50 by 0.24%.
The stock gained as much as 2.96% intraday, the most since April 5, 2023.
The relative strength index was at 63.8. Two analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, as per Bloomberg data.
The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 25.4%.
ALSO READ
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Struggle Amid Volatility As IndusInd Bank, TCS, HCL Tech Drag
Opinion
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Struggle Amid Volatility As IndusInd Bank, TCS, HCL Tech Drag
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT
WRITTEN BY
Doused in the drill, Rishabh is often found updating th...more
ADVERTISEMENT