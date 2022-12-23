Radiant Cash Management Services IPO Subscription Status: Day 1 Live Updates

Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd. has launched its initial public offering, which starts on Dec. 23 and ends on Dec. 27.

The retail cash management provider will have an issue size of Rs 387.9 crore, consisting of a fresh issue of Rs 60 crore and a Rs 327.9 crore offer for sale by promoters and other investors. The OFS of 3.31 crore shares was offered by the promoter group, selling at a price band of Rs 94–99 apiece in the IPO.

The issue comprises 30.87% of the post-issue equity share capital of the company. The promoter will continue to hold a majority stake of 53.20% post-issue.