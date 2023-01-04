Radiant Cash Management Debuts At 5.6% Premium To IPO Price

Shares of Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd. were listed at a 5.6% premium to IPO price of Rs 94 on Wednesday.

The stock of the cash logistics company listed at Rs 99.3 apiece on the BSE Ltd., a premium of 5.6% to its IPO price. On the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., the stock debuted at Rs 103, a 9.57% premium.

The initial stake sale, which ran from Dec. 23 through Dec. 27, was subscribed at 53% on the final day, with the bidding led by institutional investors.

It allotted shares at the lower end of the price band, at Rs 94 apiece, to investors after it failed to get full subscription.

The firm, in its revised red herring prospectus, cut its IPO size from Rs 388 crore to Rs 257 crore. Radiant Cash reduced the fresh issue to Rs 54 crore from Rs 60 crore and the offer for shares to 2.12 crore equity shares from 3.31 crore shares.