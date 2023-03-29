Quess Corp Shares Gain The Most In Six Months After Large Trade

Shares of Quess Corp Ltd. advanced the most in over six months after large trades.

Fairbridge Capital (Mauritius) Ltd. purchased 66.4 lakh equity shares, or a 4.45% stake, in the company in a large trade at a 12.1–16.5% premium to the closing price, a fund manager told BQ Prime on the condition of anonymity.

Shares of the company rose 4.76% to Rs 359.7 apiece as of 10:45 a.m., compared with a 0.54% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock had surged 12.13% intraday, the most in over six months since Sept. 20, 2022.

The total traded volume stood at 81.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 50.

Out of the eight analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold', and one suggests 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg. The return potential, as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at an upside of 40.8% over the next 12 months.