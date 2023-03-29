BQPrimeMarketsQuess Corp Shares Gain The Most In Six Months After Large Trade
Quess Corp Shares Gain The Most In Six Months After Large Trade

Fairbridge Capital (Mauritius) Ltd. bought 4.45% stake at a 12.1–16.5% premium to the closing price.
29 Mar 2023, 11:08 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo: Freepik)</p></div>
(Photo: Freepik)
Shares of Quess Corp Ltd. advanced the most in over six months after large trades.

Fairbridge Capital (Mauritius) Ltd. purchased 66.4 lakh equity shares, or a 4.45% stake, in the company in a large trade at a 12.1–16.5% premium to the closing price, a fund manager told BQ Prime on the condition of anonymity.

Shares of the company rose 4.76% to Rs 359.7 apiece as of 10:45 a.m., compared with a 0.54% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock had surged 12.13% intraday, the most in over six months since Sept. 20, 2022.

The total traded volume stood at 81.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 50.

Out of the eight analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold', and one suggests 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg. The return potential, as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at an upside of 40.8% over the next 12 months.

WRITTEN BY

author-name
Rishabh Mishra
