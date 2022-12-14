Quant Mutual Fund's Sandeep Tandon Picks Top Sectoral Themes

Quant Mutual Fund remains focused on India despite rupee depreciation and expects it to be a theme that will play out amid risks in global markets.

“We are very much India-centric despite rupee depreciation. We have not built a portfolio which is export-centric, rather domestic-centric economy we have built,” Sandeep Tandon, chief investment officer at Quant Mutual Fund, told BQ Prime.

This decade belongs to Asia and Asia-centric emerging markets and within that, particularly India, Tandon said. Highlighting the risks in global markets, Tandon said that India-centric or India-dependent companies will be the theme that will play out.

Quant Mutual Fund, with Rs 11,155.48 crore worth of assets under management, is bullish on value as a thesis, said Tandon.

It focuses on emerging markets rather than developed markets, as emerging market is a value theme. India fits very well in this global theme, Tandon said.