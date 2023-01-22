Q3 Earnings, Global Trends To Guide Market This Week; Equities May Face Volatility: Analysts

"Global cues are also volatile and lack direction, but any major swing in the global market may also impact our markets. FIIs' selling has slowed down in the last few days following aggressive selling in the first half of this month, but institutional flows will remain crucial for the direction of the market. Q3 earning season is going on, therefore stock and sector-specific moves will continue," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.