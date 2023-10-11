Q2 Results Season: What To Expect From Index Stocks

Banks are expected to report earnings similar to Q1 FY24. Private banks, excluding HDFC Bank Ltd., are likely to observe sequential NII and PAT around the 1% to -4% mark, according to an ICICI Securities report by Jai Prakash Mundhra.

"While a large airline exposure is expected to be recognised as NPA in Q2 FY24, the impact is likely to be limited to only two or three non-SBI PSU banks," the report said.

Analysts expect gross NPA and net NPA ratios to improve on a sequential basis for almost all banks. Despite the Reserve Bank of India flagging concern on unsecured personal loans, slippages for the segment are not expected to rise much.

State Bank of India's sharpening focus on agricultural GNPAs is indicative of no material challenge in retail and corporate segment at present, said ICICI Securities.

That said, the country's largest lender is likely to post a net profit of Rs 5,792.64 crore on a standalone basis during the quarter under review, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

HDFC Bank is expected to report a standalone net profit of Rs 14,110.53 crore, according to estimates.