Q2 Results Season: What To Expect From Index Stocks
Here's how analysts expect index stocks to perform sectorwise.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. will announce its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 on Oct. 11, thus kicking off the Nifty 50 earnings season.
Here is how the Nifty 50 stocks are set to perform sector-wise, according to analysts:
IT Sector To Slow Down
Counterintuitive to the movement that the Nifty IT index experienced over the last three months, a "slowdown in project-based business is expected to hamper the overall IT industry growth, even though Q2 is traditionally a robust season for the sector,” said Motilal Oswal's Mukul Garg, in a .
The IT services industry remained weak in the quarter-ended Sept. 30, due to macroeconomic headwinds in global markets. And though large deals like the pact and the contract were signed in the September quarter, analysts do not expect them to show in the top-line in a significant manner as such deals will reflect over several years.
Bloomberg estimates TCS will post a net profit of Rs 60,353.15 crore alongside an EBIT of Rs 14,414.68 crore, while HCL Technologies and Infosys Ltd. are expected to report revenues of Rs 26,945.28 crore and Rs 17,190.70 crore, respectively.
Banks And NBFCs To Stay Flat
Banks are expected to report earnings similar to Q1 FY24. Private banks, excluding HDFC Bank Ltd., are likely to observe sequential NII and PAT around the 1% to -4% mark, according to an ICICI Securities report by Jai Prakash Mundhra.
"While a large airline exposure is expected to be recognised as NPA in Q2 FY24, the impact is likely to be limited to only two or three non-SBI PSU banks," the report said.
Analysts expect gross NPA and net NPA ratios to improve on a sequential basis for almost all banks. Despite the Reserve Bank of India flagging concern on unsecured personal loans, slippages for the segment are not expected to rise much.
State Bank of India's sharpening focus on agricultural GNPAs is indicative of no material challenge in retail and corporate segment at present, said ICICI Securities.
That said, the country's largest lender is likely to post a net profit of Rs 5,792.64 crore on a standalone basis during the quarter under review, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.
HDFC Bank is expected to report a standalone net profit of Rs 14,110.53 crore, according to estimates.
Oil And Natural Gas Might Decline
The weak margin of oil marketing companies paired with flat city gas distribution is expected to result in declining sequential earnings for the industry.
Upstream companies like ONGC Ltd. and Oil India Ltd. are expected to "maintain production volumes and net crude realisation of about $75 per barrel post windfall tax", according to Prabhudas Lilladher's analyst Swarnendu Bhushan.
Analysts expect the sector's earnings to remain flat with muted volume. Reliance Industries Ltd.'s oil-to-chemicals segment is expected to report higher operating profit with higher refining margin.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp. is likely to post a net profit of Rs 9,928.20 crore and revenue of Rs 35,952.70 crore this time, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.
Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. is expected to post a net profit of Rs 4,201.84 crore, while revenue can touch Rs 1.15 lakh crore, according to Bloomberg.
Automobile Sector To Remain Robust
The automobile sector is expected to show strong year-on-year revenue and margin improvement, aided by tailwinds from realisation, operating leverage for few OEMs and favourable commodity prices, said Prabhudas Lilladher's analyst Himanshu Singh in a research report.
In Q2 FY24, the auto industry witnessed overall flat volume on the back of declining tractor sales and a late rise in two wheeler sales. Original equipment manufacturers have also built inventory in anticipation of growth and higher retail in the upcoming festive season.
Revenue of major automobile companies are expected to increase for the quarter under review, led by rise in sales of passenger and commercial vehicles, while Ebitda margin will likely improve on the back of operating leverage and lower commodity prices.
Tata Motors Ltd. is expected to post a gross revenue of Rs 1.08 lakh crore, according to Bloomberg estimates, while the company's Ebitda margin can go up to 12.70%.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. is also likely to post a revenue of Rs 36,822.58 crore, with Ebitda margin touching 11.10%.
FMCGs To Decline On Slow Rural Demand
Early commentaries from FMCG players such as Marico Ltd., Dabur Ltd. and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. suggest that the overall demand environment remains stagnant with little signs of a gradual recovery. This paints the overall picture for the FMCG segment, which continues to be plagued by slow rural demand.
"While segmental revenue of beverages is likely to decline on account of a mild summer and delayed festive season, the home care category is expected to witness some positive momentum," according to a Nirmal Bang report by Krishnan Sambamoorthy.
Analysts expect to see significant year-on-year gross margin expansion for several companies in the quarter under review. However, rising advertising spends, low realisation growth against preceding quarters paired with minimal volume growth across the sector hint at a muted Ebitda margin growth on a year-on-year basis for most players.
Additionally, the prices of key commodities such as brent crude and Malaysian palm oil have seen a year-on-year correction in the last quarter, while prices of commodities like wheat and milk have seen a rise of 5% to 8% year-on-year. This is likely to even out any growth prospects for Ebitda margin of most FMCG majors, the Nirmal Bang report said.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd. is expected to post a revenue of Rs 15,554.73 crore, with net profit touching Rs 2,590.92 crore, according to a consensus of analysts gathered by Bloomberg.
ITC Ltd.'s revenue is estimated at Rs 17,190.70 crore, while its net profit can go up to Rs 5,085.20 crore, according to Bloomberg.