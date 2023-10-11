Q2 Results 2023 Date: List Of Companies Which Will Announce Their Earnings This Week
Earnings season will kick off from Wednesday with TCS being among the top IT companies to announce their Q2 results today.
Q2 Results 2023: Stock market investors will be eagerly awaiting for the announcement of Q2 corporate earnings for the period of July-September 2023.
Some of the major companies which will be announcing their second-quarter results this week are TCS, Delta Corp, HCL Technologies, HDFC AMC, Infosys, HDFC Life, DMart and HDFC Bank.
Q2 Results 2023 Date
Here is list of companies which will announce their quaterly earnings this week.
Important Q2 Results To Be Announced Today
The following companies will announce their Q2 Earnings report today, October 11, 2023.
Tata Consultancy Services
Delta Corp
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
SAMHI Hotels
Signatureglobal (India)
Dipna Pharmachem
Justride Enterprises
National Standard (India)
Plastiblends India
Sanathnagar Enterprises
What Are Quarterly Results?
Quarterly results or earnings refer to a company’s financial performance over the course of a quarter, i.e. three months. Companies report these results in the form of a quarterly earnings report.
The report includes the company’s expenses, revenue, profits, losses, and other financial details. Quarterly earning reports are typically released at the end of each quarter. Investors and analysts use these reports to understand a company’s financial and business health.
As per SEBI regulations, listed companies must mandatorily release such quarterly reports. These results can be accessed from a company’s official website or the official websites of the BSE and NSE.
