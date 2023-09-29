Q2 Earnings To Be Driven By Banks, Says Centrum's Nischal Maheshwari

The earnings for the second quarter will continue to be strong and will be driven by banks, according to Centrum Broking Ltd.'s Nischal Maheshwari.

“We continue to believe that the second quarter is going to be strong. The banking sector, which is in a goldilocks scenario, will drive earnings in the coming quarter," Maheshwari, chief executive officer of institutional equities at Centrum Broking, told BQ Prime’s Sajeet Manghat.

The microfinance institutions will be the beneficiaries of the recovery in rural demand, according to him. “The fall in wholesale price index in the last four months will show up in the second quarter earnings.”

The information technology sector might disappoint again in the coming quarter, but the consumption side will post strong numbers, he said.