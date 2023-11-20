Q2 Earnings Season Best In Last Six Quarters, Says Gautam Duggad

The second quarter earnings season has been the most inclusive one, according to Gautam Duggad, the head-research of institutional equities at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

"The beat has been across the board. So, if we make the estimates for 21 sectors, out of that 19 sectors have delivered numbers which are better than expectations, or at least in line with expectations. There are only very small sectors, which have missed expectations," Duggad told BQ Prime's Tamanna Inamdar in an interview.

"In fact, I would go ahead and say, this has been the best quarter in the last 5-6 quarters," he said.