Q1 Earnings, Global Trends, FII Activity To Guide Markets This Week: Analysts

Among major earnings to be announced this week are from Central Bank of India, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, Ashok Leyland, DLF, JSW Steel, Hindustan Zinc and Reliance Industries. 'Global and domestic cues, upcoming quarterly earnings, FII (Foreign Institutional Investors) and DII (Domestic Institutional Investors) activities, progress of monsoon and crude oil prices will be the key factors that will drive the markets in the coming days,' Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President, Master Capital Services, said.