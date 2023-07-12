PVR Inox Shares Gain On 5% GST Rate On Food and Beverage In Cinema Halls

Shares of PVR Inox Ltd. gained on Wednesday after the GST Council lowered taxes on food and beverages consumed in cinema halls.

The GST Council, at its 50th meeting on Tuesday, decided to lower the service tax levied on food and beverages consumed in cinema halls to 5% from 18%.

Food and beverages are an important source of earnings for the cinema exhibition industry, especially for the multiplexes that earn up to 35% of their revenues from this segment.