Putin’s War Makes Russian Stocks World’s Worst With Grim Outlook

“In a way, I find Russian equity market underperformance surprising as all geopolitical risks have been priced in at the beginning and late sanctions, even the price cap, is not a game changer for Russian equities,” said Iskander Lutsko, chief investment strategist at ITI Capital in Moscow. He attributes the continued slide in the market to “a lack of support from local institutional funds, while retail demand has been weakened by risks of mobilization and deposit outflows.”