BPCL, IOCL, HPCL Upgraded From Add To Buy By Avendus Capital On Benign Crude Play

Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corp. advanced 3.06% to Rs 237.4 apiece, as of 9:59 a.m., in trade on Thursday. The Nifty was trading lower by 0.52%. The scrip rose 4.54%—the most in nine weeks since Jan. 11, 2023.

Bharat Petroleum Corp. advanced 3.15% to Rs 340.7 apiece. The NSE Nifty 50 was trading lower, the same as Hindustan Petroleum Corp. The scrip rose 4.89%, the most since Nov. 28, 2022.

Indian Oil Corp. also advanced 0.64% to Rs 79.1 apiece. Nifty traded lower by 0.52% as well. The scrip rose 1.97%, the most since March 6, 2023.