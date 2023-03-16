BQPrimeMarketsBPCL, IOCL, HPCL Upgraded From Add To Buy By Avendus Capital On Benign Crude Play
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

BPCL, IOCL, HPCL Upgraded From Add To Buy By Avendus Capital On Benign Crude Play

Crude could be priced between $75 and $85 per barrel, Avendus Capital said.
BQPrime
16 Mar 2023, 11:02 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An oil refinery. (Photo:&nbsp;Alex Simpson/Unsplash)</p></div>
An oil refinery. (Photo: Alex Simpson/Unsplash)
ADVERTISEMENT

Avendus Capital Pvt. has upgraded public sector oil marketing companies from an 'add' to a 'buy' rating due to low crude prices.

It prefers BPCL Ltd., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., and HPCL Ltd. in the same order.

Crude could be priced between $75 and $85 per barrel, Avendus Capital said. OMCs typically outperform during stable or low oil prices, according to the brokerage.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Struggle Amid Volatility As Metal, Realty Stocks Decline

Opinion
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Struggle Amid Volatility As Metal, Realty Stocks Decline
Read More

Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corp. advanced 3.06% to Rs 237.4 apiece, as of 9:59 a.m., in trade on Thursday. The Nifty was trading lower by 0.52%. The scrip rose 4.54%—the most in nine weeks since Jan. 11, 2023.

Bharat Petroleum Corp. advanced 3.15% to Rs 340.7 apiece. The NSE Nifty 50 was trading lower, the same as Hindustan Petroleum Corp. The scrip rose 4.89%, the most since Nov. 28, 2022.

Indian Oil Corp. also advanced 0.64% to Rs 79.1 apiece. Nifty traded lower by 0.52% as well. The scrip rose 1.97%, the most since March 6, 2023.

ALSO READ

Credit Suisse Is More Relevant To India's Financial Systems Than SVB: Jefferies

Opinion
Credit Suisse Is More Relevant To India's Financial Systems Than SVB: Jefferies
Read More

Avendus Capital On OMCs

  • Range-bound crude prices help OMCs to have a relatively stable marketing margin, low working capital, and a better gross refining margin on lower fuel utility and loss.

  • As per the brokerage, near-term refining margins will benefit from lower sourcing costs, a higher Russia mix, and lower Middle East premiums.

  • Two out of the three global agencies expect demand to outpace supply growth. Mixed signals on global oil trends, China's reopening, and aviation turbine fuel will drive the demand growth.

  • Higher global crude inventories, excess China crude, headroom in Russia to produce more, and OPEC+ production all favour slower oil prices, which could be further propelled by recession.

ALSO READ

Investcorp Joins Global Funds in Betting on Indian Warehouses

Opinion
Investcorp Joins Global Funds in Betting on Indian Warehouses
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime

WRITTEN BY

author-name
Rishabh Mishra
Doused in the drill, Rishabh is often found updating th...more
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT