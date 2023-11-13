PTC Industries, Safran Sign Pact To Develop LEAP Engines' Casting Parts

PTC Industries Ltd. signed a multi-year pact with Safran Aircraft Engines to produce titanium casting parts for the Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion engines for the French aero engine manufacturer.

PTC Industries' first delivery of casting parts for LEAP engines—powering the single aisle jet for Safran Aircraft Engines—is scheduled for early 2024, according to the Lucknow-based company's exchange filing on Monday. The Indian company has expertise in advanced casting processes and precision machining.

Safran aims to develop a comprehensive aero engine ecosystem in India to strengthen its global supply chain built for the LEAP production ramp-up.

LEAP is a high-bypass turbofan jet engine produced by CFM International, a 50-50 joint venture between American GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines.

Back in July, Air India signed a multi-year service agreement with CFM International for the order of LEAP engines to power its new fleet of A320, A321neos and 190 Boeing 737 MAX family aircraft.

India is the largest operator of LEAP engines in the world. To date, Indian airlines have ordered 2,200 LEAP engines.