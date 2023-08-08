PTC India Finance Shares Jump 11% To Hit 52-Week High

Shares of PTC India Financial Services Ltd. jumped 11% to hit a 52-week high on Tuesday as the stock continues to swing since the Aug. 2 clarification by the company on putting behind its governance issues.

The company is grappling with the fallout of independent directors' resignation over corporate governance issues in January last year. While the Registrar of Companies found the company and Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Pawan Singh in violation of Companies Act, the market regulator has blamed the corporate governance lapses on top executives.

The management, according to an earnings call transcript released on Aug. 2, is confident of resolving these issues.

Shares also got support after the company said it had reduced its exposure to projects reliant on fossil fuels.

PTC, a non-bank lender, offers financial assistance for renewable projects totaling 14,858 MW, with annual carbon reductions of 25 million tonne—a total of 375 million tonne of CO2, considering an average project life of 15 years—and 362 million litres of water preservation each day.