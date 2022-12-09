PSU Banks To See Resilient Net Interest Margins In FY24: Credit Suisse

While Indian banks could see moderate net interest margins in FY24, after seeing expansion in the third quarter, PSU banks will be more resilient, according to Credit Suisse.

“While NIMs would moderate in FY24, PSU banks' NIMs should be more resilient given a higher share of the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate with slower repricing, lower loan-to-deposit ratios, and slower deposit rate increases," the brokerage said in its investor note.

Loan growth picking up in the corporate segment should aid the PSU banks' growth as well, the note said.