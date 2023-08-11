PSU Banks, LIC Shares Rise After PM 'Guru Mantra'

Life Insurance Corporation of India Ltd. shares also rose as the Prime Minister defended the record of India's largest life insurer. Addressing the "rumours" regarding LIC, he said, "I give the third example. LIC is ruined, the money of the poor is drowning, where will the poor go, the poor man had put money in LIC with great effort, and what not. But today LIC is continuously getting stronger."

LIC shares gained 2.83% to close at Rs 659.85 per share.

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL), however, ended 0.6% lower to close at Rs 3,791. Modi had also the opposition's comments on HAL.

"They spoke so many bad things about HAL. HAL is destroyed, HAL is finished, India's defense industry is finished. Today HAL is touching new heights of success," he said. "HAL has registered its highest ever revenue. HAL has emerged as the pride of the country today, despite their serious allegations and efforts to instigate the workers and employees there."