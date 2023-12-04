Promoters Of 360 One WAM Pares 2.8% Stake For Rs 600 Crore

MarketsPromoters Of 360 One WAM Pares 2.8% Stake For Rs 600 Crore
According to the bulk deal data available with the NSE, Nirmal Bhanwarlal Jain offloaded 50 lakh shares, Madhu N Jain 30 lakh shares, and Venkataraman R 20 lakh shares, amounting to a 2.8% stake in the company.
Promoters of wealth management firm 360 One WAM on Monday pared a 2.8% stake in the company for Rs 600 crore through open market transactions.
Nirmal Bhanwarlal Jain, Madhu N Jain, and Venkataraman R are the promoters and promoter group of 360 One WAM and collectively sold 1 crore shares on the NSE.
The shares were sold in the price range of Rs 600-600.24 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 600.13 crore.
Meanwhile, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund acquired 35 lakh shares of 360 One WAM at an average price of Rs 600 per piece, taking the deal size to Rs 210 crore.
Details of other buyers of shares could not be ascertained.
Shares of 360 One WAM zoomed 8.14% to settle at Rs 633.50 apiece on the NSE.