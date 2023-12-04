Promoters Of 360 One WAM Pares 2.8% Stake For Rs 600 Crore

According to the bulk deal data available with the NSE, Nirmal Bhanwarlal Jain offloaded 50 lakh shares, Madhu N Jain 30 lakh shares, and Venkataraman R 20 lakh shares, amounting to a 2.8% stake in the company.