Promoters Ardour, Emerging Market Investment Raise Stake In Adani Power

Two of Adani Power Ltd.'s promoters, Ardour Investment Holding and Emerging Market Investment DMCC, have raised their stake in the company by 1.93% and 0.13%, respectively, through the open market.

The acquisition by the two promoters happened between Sept. 26 and Nov. 16. Before the acquisition, the promoters held a total of 69.09% stake in the company, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The total shareholding of all the promoters is now 71.14%, worth Rs 3,856.9 crore.

As of Sept. 30, all the promoters held 70.02% stakes, including Ardour Investment's 0.80% stake and Emerging Market's 5.61% stake, data on the BSE website showed.