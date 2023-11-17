Promoters Ardour, Emerging Market Investment Raise Stake In Adani Power

BQPrimeMarketsPromoters Ardour, Emerging Market Investment Raise Stake In Adani Power
The total shareholding of all the promoters are now 71.14%, worth Rs 3,856.9 crore.

17 Nov 2023, 07:47 PM IST
(Source: Adani Power website)

Two of Adani Power Ltd.'s promoters, Ardour Investment Holding and Emerging Market Investment DMCC, have raised their stake in the company by 1.93% and 0.13%, respectively, through the open market.

The acquisition by the two promoters happened between Sept. 26 and Nov. 16. Before the acquisition, the promoters held a total of 69.09% stake in the company, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

As of Sept. 30, all the promoters held 70.02% stakes, including Ardour Investment's 0.80% stake and Emerging Market's 5.61% stake, data on the BSE website showed.

