Promoter Share Freeze: Patanjali Foods Not Considering Another FPO

Patanjali Foods Ltd. is not pursuing another follow-on-public offer for achieving a minimum public shareholding, failure of which led to the stock exchanges freezing the promoters' shares.

The disclosure comes a day after Patanjali Group co-founder Baba Ramdev said in an interview to PTI that the company would likely begin the process of launching an FPO in April to raise public shareholding to 25%.

"Investors and shareholders are advised to not rely on any news article suggesting that the company is in the process of undertaking an FPO for achieving MPS," according to its statement filed with the exchanges on Friday. "Further, investors and shareholders are advised to refer to only corporate announcements."

The statement said the company and its promoters were considering all modes for achieving minimum public shareholding, as specified by SEBI, including by way of an offer for sale and/or qualified institutional placement.

In an interview with PTI, Ramdev, who is the non-executive director of Patanjali Foods, was reported to have said that the company was in the process of diluting around 6% stake.