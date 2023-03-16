Process For Second Patanjali Foods FPO To Begin From April, says Baba Ramdev

With stock exchanges freezing shares of its promoters, Patanjali Foods on Thursday said the move will not impact the company's operation and it will start the process of launching a follow-on public offering in April to increase the public shareholding to 25%.

Stock exchanges NSE and BSE have frozen the shares of promoters of Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Group firm Patanjali Foods, which is a major edible oil player.

In an interview with PTI, Ramdev assured his investors and public shareholders that there would be no impact on Patanjali Foods Ltd.'s operations or financial performance and that its growth trajectory would remain intact.

"There is no reason for the investors to worry," he said.