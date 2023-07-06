Prestige Estates Shares Gain On Tie-Up For A Chennai IT Park

Shares of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. rose on Thursday after its unit entered into a joint venture with WS Industries (India) Ltd. to develop an IT park in Chennai.

Prestige Exora Business Parks Ltd. tied up with WS Industries for the development of IT and IT-enabled services and parks at a 6.53-acre property in Chennai, Prestige Estates said on Wednesday.

WS Industries plans to develop the project through subsidiary WS Insulators Pvt. The agreement is subject to the completion of technical and legal due diligence and approvals.