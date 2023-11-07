Prestige Estates Q2 Results: Profit And Revenue Rises, Beats Estimates

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd.'s consolidated net profit increased to Rs 910 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, beating analysts' estimates.

The real estate developer's profit rose significantly to Rs 910 crore, on the back of other income, as compared with Rs 148.6 crore in the same quarter last year, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 235 crore.

Its other income rose to Rs 1,019 crore from Rs 47 crore. The Bengaluru-based firm's expenses grew 48% to Rs 2,082 crore as against Rs 1,408 crore year-on-year.