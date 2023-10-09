Prestige Estates Logs Record Half-Yearly Sales In H1; Shares At All-Time High

BQPrimeMarketsPrestige Estates Logs Record Half-Yearly Sales In H1; Shares At All-Time High
Company reported highest ever sales of Rs 11,007 crore, up 69% year-on-year in the first half of the fiscal 2024.

09 Oct 2023, 10:44 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prestige Estate RMV Stage 2, Sanjay Nagar, Bangalore Project. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Prestige Estate RMV Stage 2, Sanjay Nagar, Bangalore Project. (Source: Company website)

Shares of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. hit a record high on Monday after it reported its highest ever sales in the first half of the current fiscal.

The company's sales rose 69% year-on-year to Rs 11,007 crore in the first half of fiscal 2024, according to an exchange filing. It sold 5,935 units in H1 FY24.

Sales rose 102% year-on-year to Rs 7,093 crore in the September quarter. It sold 3,659 units and launched five projects.

Shares of the company rose 4.90% to hit an all-time high at Rs 700.95 apiece. It pared gains to trade 1.76% higher at Rs 679.45 apiece, compared to a 0.42% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:09 a.m.

It has risen 46.7% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 9.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 71, implying that the stock maybe overbought.

Seventeen out of the 19 analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' and two recommend a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 2.9%.

