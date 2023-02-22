Prestige Estate Projects Plan To Expand In New Cities, Double Residential Sales By FY26
Analysts remain positive about the company due to its massive scale-up plans across all lines of business over the next five years
Bangalore-based Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. plans to multiply its lease income by seven times in next five years, the company said in its post-earnings analysts meet on Feb. 21.
The company's management showcased their expansion in Mumbai, talked about the key growth drivers and their goal to double the company's residential sales by FY26.
Analysts remain positive about the company due to its massive scale-up plans across all lines of business, including residential, office, retail, and hotels over the next five years.
Shares of Prestige Estate Projects Ltd. declined 1.68% to Rs 407.4 apeice as of 12:04 p.m. compared with 1.01% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The total traded volume so far stood at 2.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 43.
Out of the 20 analysts tracking the company, 19 maintain a 'buy' rating, and one recommends a 'hold' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 44.4%.
Key Highlights From The Investors Meet
The analyst meeting highlighted construction progress at Mumbai sites, with the Mulund "Prestige City" and Byculla Jasdan sites seeing progress.
Digging and piling are underway at another residential project called Daffodils in Bandra, along with the two office projects at BKC and Mahalaxmi.
Prestige aims to increase the lease income to Rs 300 crore when the build-out is completed by FY28.
The company has launched over 75 million square feet of projects across asset classes, and 80 million square feet of projects were delivered in the past six years.
Prestige reiterated its capex commitment of over Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,000 crore in the next five years.
The company also expects the growth outlook to be driven by supply-side consolidation.
Jefferies On Prestige Estate Projects
Maintains a 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 550, implying an upside of 26%.
Brokerages view the analyst meeting at Mumbai's largest site as the showcase of a successful expansion into a tough but promising market. It termed the meeting a "landmark event."
Success in the unfolding cycle could deliver strong returns.
The company expects the business contribution from Bangalore to decline by 40% to Rs 10,000 crore as Mumbai grows by 20% to Rs 5000 crore.
Projects in new locations to be launched in Pune and the NCR should contribute another 18%. Southern cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, and others comprise the rest of the market share.
The brokerage expects office lease income to hit Rs 2,500 crore, or around 50% of the portfolio, from Mumbai projects alone, where the completion is back-ended.
The remaining lease income is expected from the company's core Bangalore-IT office businesses, with an expectation of a gradual uptick. Mall lease income is expected to be around Rs 500 crore.
Brokerage firms observe that the projected scale-up in capex and the rise in debt can benefit from risk reduction or a benchmark equity infusion in the business.
JPMorgan On Prestige Estate Projects
Maintains an "overweight" rating with a price target of Rs 650 over the next 12 months.
Brokerage observes that the company has historically demonstrated flexibility by selling its assets post-stabilization, freeing up cash and monetizing equity.
Brokerage says that basis the asset-intensive nature of the company's business, it prefers to view it on a cash earnings or funds from operations basis, where current performance remains encouraging.
The company expects an additional Rs 10,000 crore in sales from the Mumbai market in the fourth quarter, owing to new launches. This will enable the company to close on its full-year guidance of Rs 30,000 crore.
If the company meets its full-year sales guidance of Rs 30,000 crore in FY23, it will be nearly at par with Oberoi Realty, which, as per the brokerage, is commendable for a non-local player in its first full year of operations in the new city.
Planned capex is very large at Rs 16,000 crore between the office, retail, and hotel businesses over the next five years, and it "strains" the brokerage on how this much equity would get generated.
Judicious pacing of capex and any equity raises will be key. The target of a 20% yield on the cost of the assets is attractive.
As per the brokerage, the residential operating margin at 18%, which is a normalised level for now, would go up as Mumbai's contribution starts.
A debt-light balance sheet can support the next phase of growth in both the residential and annuity businesses.
JM Financial On Prestige Estate Projects
Maintains a 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 620, implying a 52% upside.
A steady third quarter, backed by new launches in residential business, showed sustained traction across Bangalore and the MMR region.
As per the brokerage, the company "continues to exhibit growth along with financial prudence".
Brokerage continues to like the company's aggressive growth across residential and commercial segments coupled with its superior execution track record.
Key triggers in the stock include scale-up in residential sales, gradual completion of the annuity portfolio, and further project acquisitions.
Inability to execute across the MMR region along with annuity cash flows remaining back-ended pose key risks to the downside.
Net debt levels for capex spending will remain a key monitorable, and pre-leasing, especially in the MMR region, will help provide cash flow visibility, according to the brokerage.
Antique Stock Broking On Prestige Estate Projects
Maintains a 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 618 on SoTP basis.
Strong sector tailwinds, a strategy to tap the underlying housing demand in its home market of Bengaluru, and timely geographical expansion into other key markets like MMR aided the third-quarter earnings.
The company is on track to meet its FY23 sales target of Rs 12,000 crore.
An increase in net debt going forward is a key risk, as per the brokerage.
40% of residential free cash flow is expected to fund capex projects, and any slowdown in housing demand will have a negative impact on the stock.
Housing demand in the wake of increasing interest rates will be a key monitorable in tracking the company.