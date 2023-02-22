Prestige Estate Projects Plan To Expand In New Cities, Double Residential Sales By FY26

Bangalore-based Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. plans to multiply its lease income by seven times in next five years, the company said in its post-earnings analysts meet on Feb. 21.

The company's management showcased their expansion in Mumbai, talked about the key growth drivers and their goal to double the company's residential sales by FY26.

Analysts remain positive about the company due to its massive scale-up plans across all lines of business, including residential, office, retail, and hotels over the next five years.