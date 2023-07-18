Premier Explosives Bets On Growing Defence Orders

Premier Explosives Ltd. expects its topline to grow as the maker of solid propellants for India's missile systems bets localisation of the nation's defence manufacturing.

The company sees its revenue surpassing the Rs 500 crore mark in the current fiscal year, supported by an order book worth approximately Rs 521 crore as of March 31, 2023, TV Chowdary, managing director at Premier Explosives, told BQ Prime in an interview. It targets to secure orders worth around Rs 700 crore in the first quarter of FY24.

Premier Explosives is among beneficiaries of growing orders for domestic defence firms as the world's third biggest importer of arms and ammunition focuses on local production. The company, previously centred around the industrial explosives segment, has now switched focus to the defence explosives segment, Chowdary said.