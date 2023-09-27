Prataap Snacks Shares Fall After GST Search At Manufacturing Unit

Shares of Prataap Snacks Ltd. fell over 4% on Wednesday after the GST authority conducted a search and seizure in one of its manufacturing units.

The search was conducted at its unit in Bengaluru on Monday under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. "The company has extended its full cooperation to the officials and responded to the clarification and details sought by them."

The operations in the unit were not impacted and continued as usual, the packaged-food maker said.