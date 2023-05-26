Praj Industries Shares Gain After Q4 Profit Jump, Plans Joint Venture With Indian Oil

Shares of Praj Industries Ltd. surged over 8% on Friday after its profit jumped in the fourth quarter and it announced plans for a joint venture with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

The joint venture will have 50:50 equity participation and an initial capital amount of Rs 50 lakh, according to a May 25 exchange filing.

It will set up biofuel production facilities and market compressed biogas, ethanol, sustainable aviation fuel, and various coproducts and intermediates, the filing said.

The company's fourth-quarter net profit rose 52.83% year-on-year to Rs 88.1 crore, while revenue rose 20.83% to Rs 1,003.9 crore in the quarter ended March, according to a May 25 exchange filing.