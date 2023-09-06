How Quant Helps Generate Alpha Returns? Prabhudas Lilladher's Siddharth Vora Explains
'We want to blend real intelligence, using the help of machines rather than trust artificial intelligence,' Vora said.
India has huge potential to manage assets more systematically using quantitative methods, according to Prabhudas Lilladher's Siddharth Vora. That is because only about 0.5% of assets in India are managed quantitatively, he said.
Quantitative investing uses algorithms to use data and a scientific approach to drive investment decisions. Led by fund manager Vora, Prabhudas Lilladher's AQUA—adaptive, quantitative, unbiased, and alpha—is a quanta-mental equity portfolio management service strategy that uses quantitative methods with fundamental principles.
"We are staying clear of AI. We want to blend real intelligence with the help of machines rather than trust artificial intelligence," Vora, head of investment strategy, told BQ Prime on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai.
Launched in June 2023, the AQUA strategy beat the benchmark and outperformed by generating a return of nearly 15% since its inception as against a 6.61% rise in the TRI BSE 500, the fund house said.
"Our alpha has been close to 8.5%, and now as we move into September, the alpha has been generated in each of those shorter timeframes as well," Vora said. "More than 75% to 80% of stocks have outperformed the benchmark, rather than a few stocks leading to big gains. The granular portfolio is doing well."
In the quantitative format of managing money, Vora said the levels of conviction, clarity, and reliability are slightly higher because one is not only able to go by intuition but is also able to test this out through market cycles. "So, the power that quant gives is converting thoughts into ideas, testing the hypothesis, and turning it into a strategy."
"When we talk about quant, we are not concerned with the source of risk. We are concerned with the fact that there is a risk that we can detect. And if we can detect the risk in numbers, we can act on it," he said.