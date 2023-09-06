How Quant Helps Generate Alpha Returns? Prabhudas Lilladher's Siddharth Vora Explains

India has huge potential to manage assets more systematically using quantitative methods, according to Prabhudas Lilladher's Siddharth Vora. That is because only about 0.5% of assets in India are managed quantitatively, he said.

Quantitative investing uses algorithms to use data and a scientific approach to drive investment decisions. Led by fund manager Vora, Prabhudas Lilladher's AQUA—adaptive, quantitative, unbiased, and alpha—is a quanta-mental equity portfolio management service strategy that uses quantitative methods with fundamental principles.

"We are staying clear of AI. We want to blend real intelligence with the help of machines rather than trust artificial intelligence," Vora, head of investment strategy, told BQ Prime on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai.

Launched in June 2023, the AQUA strategy beat the benchmark and outperformed by generating a return of nearly 15% since its inception as against a 6.61% rise in the TRI BSE 500, the fund house said.