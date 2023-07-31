Power Mech Shares Jump 20% To Hit Record After Bagging Rs 30,438 Crore Project From SAIL
Shares of Power Mech Projects Ltd. surged 20% to hit a record high on Monday after a consortium led by the company bagged a mining project worth Rs 30,438 crore from Steel Authority of India Ltd.
Power Mech Projects holds a 74% equity stake, and PC Patel Infra holds a 26% stake in the consortium. A special-purpose vehicle will be formed to undertake the project. The project is for a period of 28 years, which includes two years for development.
The contract will primarily comprise mine infrastructure development, the removal of overburden, and the extraction of coking coal, among several other things.
Shares of Power Mech Projects surged 14.66% to Rs 4,844 apiece as of 9:23 a.m., as compared to a 0.21% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The scrip rose as much as 20% in pre-market trades to hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 5,069.45. It has risen nearly 142.80% year-to-date.
Total traded volume stood at 26.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength of 86.6, implies that the stock may be overbought.
One analyst tracking the company maintains a 'buy' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 36.1%.