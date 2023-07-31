Power Mech Shares Jump 20% To Hit Record After Bagging Rs 30,438 Crore Project From SAIL

Shares of Power Mech Projects Ltd. surged 20% to hit a record high on Monday after a consortium led by the company bagged a mining project worth Rs 30,438 crore from Steel Authority of India Ltd.

Power Mech Projects holds a 74% equity stake, and PC Patel Infra holds a 26% stake in the consortium. A special-purpose vehicle will be formed to undertake the project. The project is for a period of 28 years, which includes two years for development.

The contract will primarily comprise mine infrastructure development, the removal of overburden, and the extraction of coking coal, among several other things.