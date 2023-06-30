Power Grid Shares Gain After Board Approves Investment In Three Projects

Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. rose on Friday after its board approved investments in three projects.

The first project involves an investment proposal for the establishment of a telecom network for the National Transmission Asset Management Centre, valued at Rs 164.4 crore.

The board approved another investment in the Rs 115.1-crore expansion scheme for the western region, which is set to be commissioned by Aug. 15, 2024.

Approval was also given for a Rs 109.5-crore project for ICT Augmentation at Navsari in Gujarat, associated with the integration of additional seven GW RE power from Khavda RE Park under Phase-III. This is expected to be commissioned by Oct. 22, 2025.