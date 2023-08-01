Power Grid Shares Fall The Most In 10 Months As Q1 Profit, Revenue Miss Estimates

Shares of Power Grid Corp. fell 4.62%, the most since Sept. 23, 2022, before paring losses to trade 3.95% lower at 10:12 a.m. This is compared to a 0.14% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen nearly 19.49% year-to-date. Total traded volume stood at 3.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index at 55.6.

Of the 22 analysts tracking the company, 16 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and two suggest a 'sell' on the stock, as per Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 0.4%.