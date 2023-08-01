BQPrimeMarketsPower Grid Shares Fall The Most In 10 Months As Q1 Profit, Revenue Miss Estimates
Power Grid Shares Fall The Most In 10 Months As Q1 Profit, Revenue Miss Estimates

The company's first-quarter consolidated net profit fell 5.37% YoY to Rs 3,597.2 crore vs. Bloomberg estimate of Rs 4,252.4 crore.

01 Aug 2023, 11:07 AM IST
BQPrime
Power transmission utility towers by PowerGrid Corporation of India Ltd. (Source: Company website)

Shares of Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd. fell the most in over 10 months after its first-quarter profit and revenue missed analysts' estimates.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 5.37% year-on-year to Rs 3,597.2 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Monday. This compares to a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 4,252.4 crore.

Power Grid Corp. Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)

  • Revenue up 1.31% at Rs 11,048.1 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 12,051.4 crore).

  • Ebitda up 4.69% at Rs 9,682.6 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 10,609.5 crore).

  • Ebitda margins at 87.6% versus 84.8%.

  • Net profit down 5.37% at Rs 3,597.2 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,252.4 crore).

Shares of Power Grid Corp. fell 4.62%, the most since Sept. 23, 2022, before paring losses to trade 3.95% lower at 10:12 a.m. This is compared to a 0.14% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen nearly 19.49% year-to-date. Total traded volume stood at 3.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index at 55.6.

Of the 22 analysts tracking the company, 16 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and two suggest a 'sell' on the stock, as per Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 0.4%.

