BQPrimeMarketsPound Slides To Six Month Low As BOE Rate Hikes Grind To Halt
ADVERTISEMENT

Pound Slides To Six Month Low As BOE Rate Hikes Grind To Halt

The pound slumped after the Bank of England opted to hold interest rates steady amid mounting concerns over the economy and signs inflation is receding.

21 Sep 2023, 6:38 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
A commuter passes the Bank of England (BOE) in London, UK, on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. Investors are leaning toward another quarter-point increase in the BOE’s key rate from 5.25% at the meeting on Sept. 21, but doubts on markets over further hikes have mounted in recent weeks.
A commuter passes the Bank of England (BOE) in London, UK, on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. Investors are leaning toward another quarter-point increase in the BOE’s key rate from 5.25% at the meeting on Sept. 21, but doubts on markets over further hikes have mounted in recent weeks.

(Bloomberg) -- The pound slumped after the Bank of England opted to hold interest rates steady amid mounting concerns over the economy and signs inflation is receding. 

The currency fell as much as 0.9% to $1.2239, the lowest since March, as traders trimmed bets on further hikes. The market is now pricing in just under a full quarter-point of hikes over the coming months.

Markets had been split on the outcome of this week’s meeting after data showed inflation unexpectedly slowed in the UK last month, which swiftly shattered confidence in a quarter-point hike. They now see a 80% chance of another hike this cycle, a move that was seen as certain before the decision.

“The BOE thinks they have done enough,” said Mark Nash, head of fixed income alternatives at Jupiter Asset Management. “But they are taking risk with inflation as the pound is falling.”

Pound Slides To Six Month Low As BOE Rate Hikes Grind To Halt

Read more: BOE Keeps Rates Unchanged for First Time in Nearly Two Years

The pound was already the worst performer among major peers this month before the BOE meeting. It came under further pressure following the Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday, when new economic projections indicated that officials see fewer rate cuts than previously anticipated in 2024, a boost for the dollar. 

While traders eased bets on further tightening, gilts remained under pressure as the BOE stepped up the pace of quantitative tightening, with the 10-year yield rising six basis points tp 4.28%. 

Policy makers said they aim to reduce the size of the BOE balance sheet as quickly as possible to provide headroom for potential future financial stability interventions. Over the 12 months from October, it plans to reduce its gilt portfolio by £100 billion to £658 billion.

--With assistance from Anchalee Worrachate.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT