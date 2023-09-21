Pound Slides To Six Month Low As BOE Rate Hikes Grind To Halt
The pound slumped after the Bank of England opted to hold interest rates steady amid mounting concerns over the economy and signs inflation is receding.
The currency fell as much as 0.9% to $1.2239, the lowest since March, as traders trimmed bets on further hikes. The market is now pricing in just under a full quarter-point of hikes over the coming months.
Markets had been split on the outcome of this week’s meeting after data showed inflation unexpectedly slowed in the UK last month, which swiftly shattered confidence in a quarter-point hike. They now see a 80% chance of another hike this cycle, a move that was seen as certain before the decision.
“The BOE thinks they have done enough,” said Mark Nash, head of fixed income alternatives at Jupiter Asset Management. “But they are taking risk with inflation as the pound is falling.”
The pound was already the worst performer among major peers this month before the BOE meeting. It came under further pressure following the Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday, when new economic projections indicated that officials see fewer rate cuts than previously anticipated in 2024, a boost for the dollar.
While traders eased bets on further tightening, gilts remained under pressure as the BOE stepped up the pace of quantitative tightening, with the 10-year yield rising six basis points tp 4.28%.
Policy makers said they aim to reduce the size of the BOE balance sheet as quickly as possible to provide headroom for potential future financial stability interventions. Over the 12 months from October, it plans to reduce its gilt portfolio by £100 billion to £658 billion.
