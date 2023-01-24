Poonawalla Fincorp Shares Gain After Q3 Net Income Beats Analysts' Estimate

Shares of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. rose the most in four weeks since Dec. 26 as third-quarter income beat analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit rose 87.53% year-on-year to Rs 150.4 crore, the private lender said in its exchange filing. According to Bloomberg data, its net income of Rs 1,821.10 beat analysts' consensus estimates.

The lender's asset quality improved sequentially in the third quarter of the current fiscal.