Poonawalla Fincorp Q2 Results: Profit Jumps On Sale Of Subsidiary

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.'s second-quarter profit rose over nine times on the sale of its subsidiary.

The company's standalone net profit for the second quarter rose 867% year-on-year to Rs 1,258.89 crore as compared with Rs 130.17 crore last year. The company also noted a 54.98% rise year-on-year in its total income to Rs 744.73 crore from Rs 480.53 crore.

Excluding the impact of the subsidiary, the company reported a profit of Rs 230 crore, which is up 77% on the year.