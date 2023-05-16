Polycab Q4 Results Review: Analysts Raise Earnings Estimate, Target Price After Profit Beat

Polycab India Ltd.'s earnings estimates and price targets were raised by analysts for the current fiscal after its fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit rose 32% year-on-year to Rs 428.42 crore for the quarter ended March, according to a stock exchange filing on May 12, beating the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 382.08 crore. Revenue from operations rose 9% to Rs 4,323.68 crore, compared to a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 4,329.76 crore.

"We forecast operating margin to improve from 13.1% in fiscal 2023 to 14% by fiscal 2025, led by better operating leverage and improvement in FMEG margins," said Jefferies in a May 15 note. It views Polycab as a beneficiary of infrastructure, capex, and the housing revival and raised FY24–26 earnings per share by 2–4%.

Nuvama Institutional Equities expects double-digit volume growth for the company in the next two to three years.