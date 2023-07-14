ADVERTISEMENT
Polo Queen's Board Approves Rs 2,500-Crore Fundraise; Shares Gain
The company is raising Rs 2,500 crore to fund its proposed agro-processing and data-centre project in Maharashtra.
Shares of Polo Queen Industrial And Fintech Ltd. rose on Friday after its board approved raising up to Rs 2,500 crore for its proposed agro-processing and data-centre project in Maharashtra.It will raise the funds by issuing equity shares or other instruments through one or more preferential issues on a private-placement basis or rights issue or qualified institutional placement or through a mix of any, according to an exchange filin...
Shares of Polo Queen Industrial And Fintech Ltd. rose on Friday after its board approved raising up to Rs 2,500 crore for its proposed agro-processing and data-centre project in Maharashtra.
It will raise the funds by issuing equity shares or other instruments through one or more preferential issues on a private-placement basis or rights issue or qualified institutional placement or through a mix of any, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
Shares of Polo Queen surged 7.28% intraday, the most since May 17. The stock is trading 0.24% higher at Rs 42 apiece as of 10.51 am, compared to a 0.17% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
The total traded volume stood at 4.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 55.49.
Opinion
Senco Gold Shares Open At 35.96% Premium Over IPO Price On Market Debut
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT